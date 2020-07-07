Kristian Alfonso leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ after 37 years

One of the longest-running and most recognizable faces on NBC’s Days of Our Lives is making her exit after nearly 40 years on the show.

Kristian Alfonso announced via Instagram on Monday that she will not be returning to the show as Hope Williams Brady when it resumes production in September.

Alfonso started on Days of Our Lives in 1983.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades,” Alfonso wrote.

Alfonso said it’s time to write her “next chapter,” but didn’t specify what she plans to do next.