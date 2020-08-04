‘You got 2 seconds before I shoot you': Florida man kills Burger King employee after order takes too long, deputies say

FLORIDA – A Florida woman who was upset that her Burger King order took too long got a man to come to the Orlando restaurant and shoot one of the employees, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Orange County, Florida, WKMG reports.

When they arrived to the restaurant on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., deputies said they found Desmond Joshua, 22, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A witness said the restaurant was busy that night and the drive-thru was backed up, which caused a longer wait than usual.

A woman who was mad about the delay got out of her vehicle and started yelling that she was going to have “her man” come to the restaurant, so an employee refunded her $40 and asked her to leave, records show.

The woman waited in the parking lot in her black sedan for a few minutes then drove away and returned with a white truck with a man identified as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said.

A witness intervened to stop the fight when Rodriguez-Tormes put Joshua in a headlock and started choking him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said after the witness pulled Rodriguez-Tormes off of Joshua, Rodriguez-Tormes went to his truck and got a gun, telling Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.”

Shortly thereafter, Rodriguez-Tormes shot Joshua then drove off in the white truck while the black sedan also drove away, deputies said.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said Monday that the woman Rodriguez-Tormes was with has not been arrested at this time.