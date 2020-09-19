64ºF

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

VIRGINIA – Elected officials around Virginia are reacting to news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87 on Friday.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Governor Northam has ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff in Ginsburg’s honor.

We’ve compiled a list of statements and reactions from officials around the state:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam:

“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a giant on the court, a brilliant legal mind, and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice and gender equity. Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer—that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets. Her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Court and in this country. May her legacy in the pursuit of justice live on, and may her memory be a blessing.” -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine:

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Mark Warner:

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring:

"Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled.

“I’m thankful for her incredible, trailblazing career and I know I join millions of Americans in wishing peace and comfort to her family during this terribly sad time. She truly made this world a better place.” -- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith, representing Virginia’s 9th District:

U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman, representing Virginia’s 5th District:

