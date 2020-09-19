Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

VIRGINIA – Elected officials around Virginia are reacting to news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87 on Friday.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Governor Northam has ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff in Ginsburg’s honor.

We’ve compiled a list of statements and reactions from officials around the state:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam:

“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a giant on the court, a brilliant legal mind, and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice and gender equity. Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer—that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets. Her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Court and in this country. May her legacy in the pursuit of justice live on, and may her memory be a blessing.” -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine:

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

U.S. Senator for Virginia, Mark Warner:

Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace https://t.co/vKFyP38MRS — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 19, 2020

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring:

"Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled.

“I’m thankful for her incredible, trailblazing career and I know I join millions of Americans in wishing peace and comfort to her family during this terribly sad time. She truly made this world a better place.” -- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith, representing Virginia’s 9th District:

I am sorry to learn of the death of Justice Ginsburg. Her service as only the second woman on the Supreme Court was the capstone of a long and notable legal career. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) September 18, 2020

U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman, representing Virginia’s 5th District: