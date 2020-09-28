TikTok scores win in battle against Trump administration

TikTok scores a win in its battle against the Trump administration.

A federal judge, granting the short-form video app a temporary reprieve yesterday, hours before a deadline which would have banned U.S. downloads of the app.

President Trump declared TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, a threat to national security earlier this year — citing the amount of user data it collects and the possibility that information could be turned over to the Chinese government.

Ordering the app to be sold to an American company, or banned in the U.S., the app’s owner struck a partnership deal with oracle and Walmart, which still needs to be finalized.