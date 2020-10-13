Sheetz plans to hire 3,000 new employees companywide

The pandemic has left many without a job, and Sheetz is hoping to help.

According to a release sent out on Tuesday, the restaurant and convenience store chain plans to hire 3,000 people companywide.

Sheetz plans to add full-time positions in stores and food operations, distribution services, construction and maintenance as well as corporate departments.

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers continues to be our top priority amid COVID-19,” said Stephanie Doliveira, the vice president of human resources for Sheetz. “As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community.”

Click here to learn more and apply.