NYT names Lee statue as most influential work of American protest art since WWII

The New York Times has named the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, in its current state, as the most influential form of American protest art since World War II.

The list was made up of artists and other professionals who nominated pieces they felt were the most powerful American protest art.

The Lee monument is the last Confederate monument still standing along Monument Avenue after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the others to be removed.

The statue sits on land owned by the state and a court case involving its potential removal is awaiting trial.