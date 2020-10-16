63ºF

NYT names Lee statue as most influential work of American protest art since WWII

Brittany Furrow, Producer

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - In this Monday, June 8, 2020 file photo, an image of George Floyd is projected onto the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. The U.S. has been dramatically disrupted in a matter of months, brought low by a global pandemic, Depression-era economic dislocation, and then, nationwide unrest over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The New York Times has named the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, in its current state, as the most influential form of American protest art since World War II.

The list was made up of artists and other professionals who nominated pieces they felt were the most powerful American protest art.

The Lee monument is the last Confederate monument still standing along Monument Avenue after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the others to be removed.

The statue sits on land owned by the state and a court case involving its potential removal is awaiting trial.

