Shots fired reported near Virginia State Capitol, police say

RICHMOND, Va. – Officers are investigating a report of shots fired near the Virginia State Capitol, according to capitol police.

Authorities say the shots fired were reported just before 10 a.m. in the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets.

CAPITOL SQUARE ALERT: Report of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. in the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets. @VaCapitolPolice are on scene. Avoid the area until further notice. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) December 4, 2020

