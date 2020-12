Who isn’t ready to flush 2020?

American Standard is rolling out a limited edition “Flush 2020” toilet paper to help us say goodbye to the year of turmoil.

This special paper will let you wipe away things like: “You’re on mute,” “drive-by birthday parties” and “murder hornets.”

They’re giving away 450 rolls of exclusive #Flush2020 toilet paper with the toilet paper set to arrive just in time for the new year.

Go here to enter for your chance to win.