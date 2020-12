PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman.

73-year-old Carolyn Safewright, of Draper, was last seen on Tuesday.

Authorities said she was driving a 2014 gold Toyota Avalon with Virginia license plate UTE-3405.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.