WATCH: Texas mom tackles man accused of peeking in her teenage daughter’s bedroom

There’s no greater show of love than a mother protecting her child.

Late last month, Phyllis Pena demonstrated that by tackling Zane Hawkins, a 19-year-old man, accused of looking into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom, according to KPRC.

The Houston NBC affiliate reports that after discovering the Peeping Tom, Pena called the police, but when officers arrived Hawkins ran, prompting her into action.

″I figured at least if I could get him down, tripped him up, whatever, then they would have a chance to get caught up,” said Pena. ″The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker.”

Once she tackled Hawkins, both she and her daughter held him down until police could take him into custody.

″It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” said Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch.

Hawkins is now in jail and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Pena said her kids are her life and she was just protecting them.