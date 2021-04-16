Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress, dies at 52

Britain’s Helen McCrory, best known for her work in the “Harry Potter” movie series, the James Bond film “Skyfall” and the “Peaky Blinders” television series passed away on Friday after her “heroic battle” with cancer, her husband, Damian Lewis, announced in a tweet.

McCrory was 52 years old and has received several acting rewards for her work.

Her husband, with who she had two kids, said he was heartbroken.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis said.