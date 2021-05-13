WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks about Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks about the Colonial Pipeline, which was shut down for several days due to a ransomware attack.

The pipeline is now back in operation, but the company said that it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

The cyber-security attack prompted fuel-hoarding, even in areas that the pipeline does not service.

In response to panic buying, North Carolina and Virginia both declared states of emergency to help ensure supply and access to fuel.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts. But there has been a problem getting the fuel from refineries on the Gulf Coast to the states that need it, and officials have been scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver that fuel.