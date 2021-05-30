Netanyahu rival seeks unity deal with his opponents

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint statement after their meeting at the Prime Minister's office, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Jerusalem, Israel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

JERUSALEM – The leader of a small hard-line party says he will try to form a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents.

Sunday's announcement by Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett is a key step toward ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

In a nationally televised news conference, Bennett said he would work to form a unity government with opposition Yair Lapid.

“It’s my intention to do my utmost in order to form a national unity government along with my friend Yair Lapid, so that, God willing, together we can save the country from a tailspin and return Israel to its course,” Bennett said.

He said he had made the decision to prevent the country from sliding into a fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

They have until a Wednesday deadline to finalize a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents on Sunday appeared to be moving closer toward a coalition deal that could end the 12-year rule of the longtime Israeli leader.

