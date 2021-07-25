Partly Cloudy icon
US Army soldier surprises family at SeaWorld after returning from deployment

Army Sgt. Noel Aranda has been away in the Middle East for a nine-month deployment

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It was a heartwarming reunion when a U.S. Army soldier surprised his family at SeaWorld San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

The surprise happened around 1:45 p.m. at the park, which is located at 10500 Sea World Drive.

Army Sgt. Noel Aranda was deployed to the Middle East for nine months, according to SeaWorld officials. But, he was finally reunited with his three children during the Orca Encounter show.

Following Sunday’s event, Sgt. Aranda said he will return home to his family on Monday, July 26.

