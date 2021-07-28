WATCH LIVE: Team USA men’s basketball looking for bounce-back win againt Iran

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United States' Javale Mc Gee, left, and forward Kevin Durant (7) walk off the court after their loss to France in a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

After a disappointing opening loss to France, Team USA is looking to even up its Olympic record in Tokyo.

At 12:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the men’s basketball team will take on Iran.

Both teams enter the game 0-1 as Iran lost on Sunday to Czech Republic, 84-78.

In order for Team USA to exit round play, they’ll need to beat Iran and then the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The loss to France broke a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.

Click here to watch the game

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.