WATCH LIVE: Team USA men’s basketball looking for bounce-back win againt Iran

After a disappointing opening loss to France, Team USA is looking to even up its Olympic record in Tokyo.
At 12:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the men’s basketball team will take on Iran.
Both teams enter the game 0-1 as Iran lost on Sunday to Czech Republic, 84-78.
In order for Team USA to exit round play, they’ll need to beat Iran and then the Czech Republic on Saturday.
The loss to France broke a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.
