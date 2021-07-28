Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Team USA men’s basketball looking for bounce-back win againt Iran

Tipoff is scheduled for 12:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Team USA, Olympics, Basketball
United States' Javale Mc Gee, left, and forward Kevin Durant (7) walk off the court after their loss to France in a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
After a disappointing opening loss to France, Team USA is looking to even up its Olympic record in Tokyo.

At 12:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the men’s basketball team will take on Iran.

Both teams enter the game 0-1 as Iran lost on Sunday to Czech Republic, 84-78.

In order for Team USA to exit round play, they’ll need to beat Iran and then the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The loss to France broke a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S.

