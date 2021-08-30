Chicago newlyweds send $240 bill to no-show wedding guests

CHICAGO – A newlywed couple from Chicago went viral for sending an invoice to wedding guests who RSVP’s yes and never showed up on the big day. The consequence? A $240 bill that covers the cost of two people.

Doug and Dedra Simmons said “I do” at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica and they had to cover the costs for each seat at this excursion wedding beforehand, according to NBC New York. The couple said that 109 were invited, yet only 101 show up.

Even after repeated RSVPs, the eight no-show guests didn’t tell the couple they weren’t coming. According to the Simmons, they had paid the resort about $120 per person for the empty seats.

“If those eight people said, ‘Doug, Dedra, we can’t make it,’ we would have totally understood it, would have been no problem,” Doug told NBC New York.

When the couple returned to Chicago, the invoice was created and hit social media by storm.

DON'T BE OFFENDED WHEN I SEND THIS #INVOICE TO YOU. IT'S GONNA LOOK SOMETHING LIKE THIS. I'LL BE SENDING IT VIA EMAIL... Posted by Septimbur Petty on Monday, August 23, 2021

The invoice was titled “No Call, No Show Guest.” The reason listed stated, Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seats(s) in advance.”

There were mixed reactions from social media.

Some comments on the post find it funny while others pointed out that it was a “tacky” move.

“I wanted this to become a teachable moment,” Doug said.