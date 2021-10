ROANOKE, Va. – More than 1,100 Food Lion locations will be hosting open interviews this month.

The interviews will take place on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Available positions vary store by store, including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. For a list of all Food Lion locations, click here.

Previous hiring events have hired more than 16,000 associates.