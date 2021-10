FBI Tampa will be making a statement to the media concerning today’s developments in the search for Brian Laundrie.

The news conference happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The FBI and a family attorney say items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie have been found in a Florida wilderness park as the search continues for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.