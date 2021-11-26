39º
Amtrak offering ‘buy one, bring a friend for free’ ticket deal

Deal starts on Black Friday and lasts through Cyber Monday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Amtrak is giving its customers a chance to treat themselves and a friend.

Starting on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, customers can buy a ticket and bring a friend for free for travel through the Northeast from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and through Virginia.

To receive the discount, customers and their friend must travel together and must be reserved in the same reservation.

The deal is a part of Amtrak’s sixth annual ‘Track Friday Sale’ and can be used for travel from Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022, in Coach on select trains.

This offer is valid for Coach on select trains in the Northeast and Acela Business Class seats only.

To purchase a ticket, click here or enter code C240 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app.

