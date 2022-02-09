NASCAR legend Wendell Scott to be honored through NFTs

Historic NASCAR driver Wendell Scott is set to be honored with a series of historic NFTs.

Along with being a Danville native, Wendell Scott is known for being the first African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race on Dec. 1, 1963.

His memory is commemorated through the NFTs, which were created by Wendell Scott Ventures.

The NFTs will launch through a series of events, beginning on February 12 with a live auction at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. A broader release will take place on the NFT marketplace later on March 6.

Three different NFTs are being released including one about Black History Month, Scott’s first NASCAR win, and his NASCAR trophy.

The plans for the NFT release are to mix education with entertainment. They will honor the adversity and victories that were evident in Scott’s life.