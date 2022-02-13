WATCH: Here’s a running list of Super Bowl 2022 commercials

This year's Super Bowl commercials will feature everything from top name celebrities to electric cars.

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here and aside from wings, buffalo chicken dip and the big game, of course, we know many football fans nationwide will be looking forward to this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

It’s no doubt that the last two years have been challenging. So this year, advertisers want fans to escape from their ‘pandemic woes’ and shift their focus to the future. Commercials will have everything from mind-reading Alexas to electric vehicles.

I don’t know about you, but with the way gas prices have been lately, the thought of electric cars sounds amazing.

Plus, while Super Bowl ads typically feature top-name celebrities, advertisers are taking it a step further this go-round. As you polish off those buffalo wings, make sure you are on the lookout for Emmy Award-winning actor Zendaya, actor, producer and musician Idris Elba, Marvel’s “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson, Emmy Award-winning television presenter Guy Fieri and a myriad of others.

Ad

Now we know Super Bowl Sunday can be hectic. So that’s why we’re working for you to make sure you don’t miss any commercials this year. Whether you have to run to the bathroom or grab a second serving of nachos, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s your guide to this year’s Super Bowl advertisements. Once the game begins, we will continue to update this article with commercials.

The matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m.