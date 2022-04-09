Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines during the second half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, lost his life after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders.

Authorities say the star athlete was hit by a dump truck as he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda.

At this time, it is unclear why he was on the highway.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

The 24-year-old was a former Ohio State star quarterback and was also a first-round draft pick draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie.

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released the following statement on the tragic incident:

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

The former Ohio State star was 1-5 in six starts the next season for Washington, then was released. About a month after he was released by Washington, the Steelers gave Haskins a chance to resurrect his career when they signed him in January 2021.

Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Colbert said in January.

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky and other skill position players, including running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins would’ve turned 25 on May 3.