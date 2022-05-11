More than 150 cars, bikes and trucks will fill the Salem Civic Center parking lot this weekend

You can see more than 150 cars, bikes, and trucks this Saturday, May 14 at the Salem Civic Center.

SALEM, Va. – You can see more than 150 cars, bikes and trucks Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

This event, which is free to the public, is all in support of the Family Service of Roanoke Valley (FSRV).

You can see all kinds of classic cars, like a 1932 Ford Roadster with a unique purple paint job and a Chevrolet engine.

Jill Wright, the owner of the Roadster, said she has the best of both worlds.

“It was a dream come true when I got this one. When I saw it on the internet, purple car, that was me. That is all it took,” said Wright.

Besides all the cool cars, trucks and bikes, there will also be music, food vendors and activities for children.

“It is just a great way to be able to get outside and enjoy time with friends and family,” said the President and CEO of Family Service of Roanoke Valley, Linda Hentschel.

Even though the event is free, each vehicle entry is $25. All proceeds will go back to help the Family Service of the Roanoke Valley, a human service agency that provides mental health services for every generation and age.

“Our mission is that we support individuals and families as they journey toward emotional wellness, healthy relationships and a future filled with hope,” said Hentschel.

Tommy Smith, who will be showing off his motorcycle at the show, said he is excited to be helping out a great cause.

“You feel like you are making a difference and in today’s world, that is kind of hard to do. But everyone’s got a heart and it makes you feel good.”

If it rains, the event will be moved to the following Saturday, May 21.