Kidnapped woman saved after leaving note at KFC asking for help (Courtesy: NBC News)

MEMPHIS – A KFC worker in Tennessee helped rescue an allegedly kidnapped woman after she left a note at the restaurant “begging for help,” police said.

The woman left the note at the fast-food store at 6262 Winchester Road in Memphis on Sunday evening, prompting a KFC employee to call police.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. and found the victim and a man named Diego Glay, her boyfriend, who matched the descriptions provided by the KFC employee, according to the arrest affidavit.

Glay ran away when officers approached them. He was apprehended shortly after a foot chase.

Glay and the victim, who went to Tennessee by Greyhound bus from another state to meet him, got into an argument, and when she tried to leave him several times, he refused to let her go, police said in a news release.

“Glay held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats and being armed with a handgun,” Memphis police said.

Ad

The woman told police that Glay had been physically abusive toward her by punching her in the face and that when she tried to leave him, he took her phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time, the arrest affidavit said.

Glay, 23, was charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $35,000 bond. NBC News has asked his lawyer for comment on the charges.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 1.