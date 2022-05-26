Road improvements, Scrabble tournament and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

VDOT will hold a design public hearing tonight about road improvements in Botetourt County. The work on Route 220 at International parkway and Ashley Way is designed to improve traffic flow and safety by converting the existing intersection to a restricted crossing U-turn. It eliminates left turns onto Route 220. Drivers would make a right turn, then a U-turn. If you would like to give your thoughts, the meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Botetourt County Administration Office.

The Delta Dental Pro-am for Kids tees off today. 24 PGA pros will lead teams of local amateur golfers. It benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. Over the past two-decades, it has raised more than $1 million. The action gets underway at 11:30 a.m. at Roanoke Country Club.

Riders taking part in the southern route of the Run for the Wall will arrive at the National D-Day Memorial this afternoon. The event honors service members who were killed in action and promotes healing among veterans. The group left California last week on their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D. C.

Alleghany County Public Schools will hold a Career and Technical Workforce Signing Day. 13 students, who are going into CTE-related jobs after graduation will be honored.