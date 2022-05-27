Softball game, holiday travel and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

All of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources hatcheries will open to the public again today. They’ve been closed since early last year due to the pandemic. They remained operational and able to meet fish production and stocking goals. DWR operates nine fish hatcheries across the Commonwealth.

VDOT is making holiday weekend travel a little easier. Most lane closures and work zones will be suspended at noon today on interstates and major highways. You’ll see them return at noon on Tuesday.

The Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark. Local police and fire departments will compete with money raised benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 7 p.m. A $5 donation is required for entry.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will host a celebration of Older American’s Month. There will be live entertainment, speakers and refreshments. It starts at 2 p.m. at the Miller Center Theater.

The man, charged with a 2020 murder, will be back in court today for a revocation hearing. Joshua Salters plead no contest in May to shooting a man on Gayle Street in Northwest Roanoke. He was sentenced to 12-years in prison. Court records show he committed the crime while on probation for a second degree murder case from 2007.