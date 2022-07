If you look at an aspirin or a Percocet, neither of the extremes look deadly. But if it was made with too much fentanyl in it, you’d be dead in 45 minutes.

If you look at an aspirin or a Percocet, neither of the extremes look deadly.

But if it was made with too much fentanyl in it, you’d be dead in 45 minutes.

The dangerous drug is on the rise in our area and overdoses are at an all-time high.

See the story Thursday night at 6:00 as 10 News works to find out what’s being done to keep your family safe.