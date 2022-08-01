Senators introduce legislation on women’s rights to abortion, contraceptive access

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, officials have been looking for ways to protect forms of reproductive healthcare across the nation.

On Monday, Senators Tim Kaine, Lisa Murkowski, Kyrsten Sinema, and Susan Collins introduced the Reproductive Freedom For All Act to protect and prohibit further action in reproductive healthcare, according to a release.

Senator Kaine said that it’s up to Congress to take action.

“After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” said Senator Kaine. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that. The Reproductive Freedom For All Act would restore the right to abortion and protect access to contraception by enshrining those freedoms into federal legislation.”

The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparked controversy and has raised concerns from many after many states banned abortion.

According to the release, those bans could potentially call other healthcare options into question, like access to birth control.

The proposed legislation would key subsequent cases, the release said, including Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey and Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, as well as the holdings of Griswold v. Connecticut, Eisenstadt v. Baird, Carey v. Population Services International.

According to the release, the act would:

“Prohibit state regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman’s access to pre-viability abortions, while allowing states to enact reasonable restrictions on post-viability abortions – provided that states cannot ban abortions that are necessary to protect the life or health of the mother;”

“Protect access to contraceptives; and”

“Preserve conscience protections.”

You can read the full act here.