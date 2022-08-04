Vietnam Veterans Ceremony, Gleaning for the World and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The American Legion Post 104 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9855 will host a ceremony to recognize and thank local veterans and their families who served during the Vietnam War. It is happening at Liberty Baptist Church Ministry Center at 10:00 a.m.

Gleaning for the World will host a collection for the victims of the eastern Kentucky Flooding at 10:00 a.m. It is happening at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg until 6:00 p.m. The collection will also take place on Friday at the same time and place.

There will be a time to interview Samantha Gordon, CR’s shopping editor via Zoom to discuss her expert tips and advice on how to save money on back-to-school shopping. The meeting will take place starting at 10:10 a.m.

The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show in Salem is starts at 8:00 a.m. People can enjoy vendors with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale at the Salem Civic Center. Admission is free and the event is scheduled to take place 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day until August 7.

God’s Pit Crew is asking the community for donated supplies for Blessing Buckets to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Starting at 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., they’ll be located at the Parkland entrance of their warehouse at 132 Parkland Drive in Danville. They are asking for supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, water, wash cloths, canned and non-perishable food. They are accepting supplies through today.