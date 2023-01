Looking to be more adventurous in 2023? Well, Amtrak is giving you the chance to explore America by train for less.

From now until Jan. 20, you can purchase an Amtrak USA Rail Pass for $299, which is $200 less than the regular price.

The pass can be purchased on the Amtrack website or the app, and you can choose 10 rides from any of more than 500 destinations across the country.

Customers are required to use the pass within 120 days of purchase.

