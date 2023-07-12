Pepsi Pineapple coming exclusively to Little Caesars

Pineapple lovers, rejoice!

We all know the long-standing debate: Does pineapple belong on pizza? Well, no matter which side you’re on, you can enjoy pineapple on or off your pizza.

Starting Monday, July 17, Little Caesars is offering the Pineapple Pair-Up combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza when purchased online for $9.99.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer for Little Caesars said. “Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both.”

The offer is good for a limited time at participating Little Caesars locations on app and online orders, excluding third-party sites. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

To learn more about the promotion, click here.