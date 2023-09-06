Wendy’s to debut new Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Calling all pumpkin spice lovers! Wendy’s is debuting two new tasty offerings that are sure to get you in the fall mood.

The fast-food chain will be debuting its brand-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty on Sept. 12.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The new frosty flavor will join the classic chocolate on the menu, and the classic vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable.

According to a press release, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty “merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.”

The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will also be offered for the first time. Wendy’s said the new coffee drink merges cold brew coffee with classic Frosty creamer over ice.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be,” said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

Fall items will be available for a limited time.