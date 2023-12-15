Consumer Reports | Top tech gifts for the holidays

If you have a lot of people to buy gifts for this Christmas, tech gifts are some of the most popular options. But, they’re also expensive.

We’re breaking down some of the top tech gifts this year, all around or under $150.

Who doesn’t love getting a shiny new tech toy? And who doesn’t love saving some cash — especially during the holidays. This roundup will help round out your shopping list this month.

First, if you’re looking to spark some nostalgia or just need a cool gift for that fussy teen in your life, Consider this Kodak Printomatic Instant camera. Photos can be printed in just 38 seconds and stuck anywhere OR stored on an SD card.

If you’ve got a budding cinematographer to buy for, check out this DJI smartphone gimbal. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to use.

“The gimbal has really taken my smartphone videography to the next level,” said Jeffrey Cullen with Consumer Reports. “It stabilizes my shots and it’s super easy to use.”

For the music-lover on your list, these Monoprice headphones with excellent active noise cancellation are a steal. They fold for easy storage and have integrated controls for calls, volume, and playback.

For the music aficionado, CR suggests these wired headphones from Grado — a company that earns excellent scores for owner satisfaction and predicted reliability.

“Grado headphones are one of the great bargains in all of audio,” said Allen St. John with Consumer Reports. “You can get the sound that you’d really only get on a big expensive system.”

Want to cozy up next to your fire pit with some good tunes this winter? Then give this JBL portable speaker to someone you love.

“What’s great about the JBL Charge is that you can bring your music anywhere — out on the deck, into the yard, or even out to the fire pit,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Finally, for that gamer in your life, CR said this budget-friendly gaming chair from Staples is one of the more comfortable chairs it evaluated. Because when you’re gaming for 12 hours a day — comfort is key.

And if you’re not 100% sure you’ll keep a gift, CR said don’t open the box! If you try to return an item and the original packaging isn’t intact, some stores impose a restocking fee. That’s especially common for electronics!