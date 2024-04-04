Consumer Reports | The best ways to stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is important for good health, and drinking water is a big part of that.

It helps regulate body temperature, keeps joints flexible, and more nutrients around the body.

But how much water do you really need? The answer might surprise you.

Like millions of people, water is usually the drink of choice for Samantha Reyes.

“If I want to lose weight, I drink water. If I’m sad I drink water. If I feel tired, I drink water. If I’m hungry, I drink water,” said Reyes.

It’s true — water is essential to good health and with the popularity of big stainless-steel cups, many people are finding it much easier...even cool…to drink a lot of it.

But how much water do you actually need to stay properly hydrated? There’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. It depends on a variety of factors — such as body size, physical activity, and even sex.

Most men need about 15 and a half cups of fluids a day and about 11 and 1/3 cups for women.

But here’s the good news if you can’t stomach drinking that much water from a big tumbler all day long — there are lots of other ways to stay hydrated.

“Nearly everything we eat has some water in it. Soups, smoothies, and coffee and tea supply fluids. And fruits and vegetables count towards your fluid requirements,” said Amy Keating with Consumer Reports.

For example, one small wedge of watermelon offers seven ounces of water — almost a full glass.

Other hydrating fruits and veggies include cantaloupe, peach, and cucumber.

What about sports and other drinks that claim to be ultra-hydrating?

If you’re exercising for longer than an hour, you might benefit from the electrolytes they contain. Otherwise, you probably don’t need them.

“I like to save my sugar for other drinks, when it comes to hydration I just stick to water.”