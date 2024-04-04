Healthwatch: Eye safety during the solar eclipse

Make sure you have the proper glasses for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Looking at the eclipse without proper eyewear could damage your vision — it’s called retinopathy.

Doctors say it can severely dull your vision and in some cases could make you see a permanent black spot.

“There’s no current treatment whatsoever for that unfortunately, you just hope that the person has some improvement over time,” said Optometrist Derek Price. “It’s not really even obvious on an exam at first, for those patients. They’ll come in with a complaint they’ll tell you, ‘I’m seeing a spot in my vision’ and that’s all you get. But then over the course of the next couple months if they come back, then you can see where its degraded the retina itself is degraded and the photoreceptors in the back of the eye could be lost forever.”

So, you’ll want to make sure your glasses are reliable. If you put a flashlight up to the lens, and the light shines through, they’re probably no good.