Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of Virginia Department of Forestry part-time firefighter James C. Ward.

Ward died in the line of duty on March 30, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, April 6, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.