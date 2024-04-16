Consumer Reports | Why pet owners aren’t satisfied with their pet insurance

We treat our pets like family members, making sure they’re taken care of but that can add up.

And Consumer Reports is finding that we’re spending billions of dollars every year on vet bills.

If you think pet insurance could save money on routine checkups and emergencies, listen up.

We’ll explain how Consumer Reports found not all pet insurance parents are satisfied, and there may be better ways to save.

Paulina Vargas had pet insurance for the other dogs she’s had, but with Nigel and Bella, she decided not to get it.

“It makes more sense for us not to be paying monthly fees for the pet insurance and we decided it’s the best option for us is just to pay it out of pocket,” Vargas said.

Paulina is not alone. A survey by Consumer Reports revealed pet owners are pretty unhappy with pet insurance coverage.

“In our survey, over two thousand members shared their experience with pet insurance covering everything from what’s actually covered, to the premiums they paid and the claims process for getting reimbursed. And overall, there was no real top dog. In fact, most of the results found that the insurance companies were all pretty middle of the pack,” said Brian Vines, with Consumer Reports.

CR looked at survey data on eight pet insurance providers. On average, the total cost was around $47 per month per pet.

Six insurance providers earned a midrange overall satisfaction score – two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

So, what can you do to save? – Put what you would spend on the insurance premium into a dedicated savings account.

“Self-insure by putting away money every month into a direct deposit high-yield savings account that you can draw from should your fur baby need some medical assistance,” Vines said.

If you’re struggling to afford medical care for your pet, consider a trip to a veterinary college that may offer discounts on everything from checkups to spaying and neutering.

And if your pet needs medicine, shop around. It can be cheaper to order medications online from places like Chewy, Petco, PetMeds, and Walmart Pet Pharmacy.

“We have been very lucky. They are very healthy and they’re happy,” Vargas said.