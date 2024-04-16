Healthwatch: What the color of your tongue could mean about your health

Did you know that keeping an eye on your tongue can help you detect potential health problems?

Checking your tongue can be quickly done while brushing your teeth. A whitish tongue could indicate a fungal infection, an inflammatory condition or a potentially precancerous condition.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

A yellowish, orangish, or greenish color tongue is usually due to poor oral hygiene. A bright red tongue may indicate food or medication allergies or a Vitamin B deficiency.

A gray hue may indicate eczema.

”It’s part of our observable areas that we can monitor for changes,” said Dr. Gabriel Gavrilescu of internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Doctors say maintaining a healthy tongue color means eating a balanced diet, not using tobacco products, drinking plenty of water and visiting a dentist regularly.