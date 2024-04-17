Healthwatch: How to lessen your exposure to forever chemicals

It’s being called a “huge breakthrough” by environmentalists, helping to protect human health.

Last week, the first national standard was set to limit so-called “forever chemicals” found in nearly half of U.S. drinking water.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They can also be found in some makeup, sunscreen, and even pizza boxes. They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t break down completely.

The CDC says nearly 97% of all Americans have these chemicals in their blood. But doctors say you can lessen your exposure.

”You can avoid stain and water-resistant products and sprays,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon said. “If you order delivery or takeout from restaurants, remove your food from takeout containers before reheating. When cooking at home steer clear of non-stick cookware and filter your drinking water with activated carbon or reverse osmosis, if possible.”

Until last week, there was no federal standard on the chemicals in drinking water. The new national standard is legally enforceable.