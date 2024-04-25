LIST: Where to take unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, offering you a chance to get rid of unwanted or unused prescription medicines that may be cluttering your home.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’ll be able to take the prescription drugs to a collection site near and have them safely disposed of.

This event is intended to raise awareness about the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S., while also urging community members to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and the onset of opioid addiction.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens bi-yearly, once in April and once in October. During the last Take Back Day on Oct. 28, 2023, 4,383 law enforcement participants at 4,675 collection sites across the country brought in a total weight of 599,897 pounds, or 300 tons, of drugs, bringing the total weight collected to 19.9 million pounds, or more than 8,950 tons.

For a full list of drop-off locations, click here.

Here’s a map of collection sites near you: