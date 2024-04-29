Healthwatch: Knowing when to get help for your mental health

It’s estimated that one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. But knowing the signs and getting a diagnosis opens up treatment options that can help manage symptoms.

Experts say it’s important to share symptoms with your doctor especially if you have signs of depression.

Feelings like persistent sadness, lost interest in things you used to love, or having trouble sleeping are all important things to share with your doctor.

“If you’re able to name it or give it a name, it’s almost less threatening when, when you have something that you could point to and say this is what it is that’s bothering me,” said Dr. Jay W. Lee, with the American Academy of Family Physicians.

With a diagnosis, symptoms can be treated sooner or a referral can be made — to get a patient the help that’s needed.

And if you or someone you know needs help right now — you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.