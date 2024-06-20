Over 700 people attend world's largest swimming lesson at Dollywood's Splash Country

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s Splash Country said over 700 people attended what is now the world’s largest swimming lesson Thursday.

The company said during its 14th annual Water Safety Day over 700 guests participated in the swimming lesson.

We’re told during the day, guests were also offered additional swim lessons based around swim inclusivity and multiple demonstrations from first responders on how adults can be more comfortable around water.

The water park said that the guests at Splash Country will be counted in the total number of participants in the world’s largest swimming lessons at water parks around the world.