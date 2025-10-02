The Spa at Mountain Lake Lodge opens

Mountain Lake Lodge staff say this boutique spa experience “combines wellness with a magical setting atop Salt Pond Mountain, offering guests a chance to unwind immersed in nature’s restorative powers.”

Mountain Lake Lodge has introduced its newest star attraction, The Spa at Mountain Lake. 10 News visited the site while it was under construction in April.

“The new Spa at Mountain Lake is the perfect addition to our resort,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. “Guests can enjoy the magnificent setting, myriad activities, delicious food and sunsets, then rejuvenate in The Spa, where every element has been thoughtfully created to complement the rich, natural surroundings.”

Located away from the hustle and bustle, Mountain Lake Lodge sits within a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary. The resort boasts glorious views and miles of pristine trails. It was recently inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Spa at Mountain Lake is designed to reflect its serene surroundings with peaceful, open, and airy spaces. Guests can enjoy views of an adjoining outdoor Nature Sanctuary featuring fountains and magnificent gardens. A secluded relaxation room with a wood-burning fireplace and soft chaises offers quiet respite, interrupted only by the gentle sounds of wind chimes.

Amenities include steam and dry sauna lounges, beautifully appointed treatment rooms, a salon manicure and pedicure area, dressing rooms, and a couples’ lounge.

The spa offers an extensive roster of nurturing treatments and enhancements, delivered by an experienced team of therapists and technicians.

What’s offered

Massage services draw inspiration from the tranquil mountain backdrop and include Peak Performance Renewal, a deep tissue massage; Aroma Serene, combining aromatherapy with massage; Energy Balancing Halotherapy; Mountain River Stone; Mountain Mist; and Gentleman’s Recovery Ritual.

Skin care treatments feature premium Hylunia® products, founded in 1988, with revitalizing facials such as the Hylunia Signature Vitamin C, Illuminating Mother of Pearl, Serenity Calming Rose, and Gentlemen’s Revitalizing treatments.

The Spa Nail Sanctuary uses natural Dazzle Dry® polish for its Cascade Falls Spa Pedicures and Manicures. Additional offerings include Lavender Fields treatments and the Serenity Copper Foot Spa, which provides soothing lavender and lemongrass soaks. Tinting and waxing services are also available.

An array of spa day packages can be customized for couples’ retreats, friends’ gatherings, bridal parties, family celebrations, or personal days of renewal. Options include “Time for Two,” featuring two facials and two massages; and “A Walk in the Woods,” focusing on solitude and nurturing with a special facial or massage and pedicure.

Spa overnight packages are offered as well, such as “Relax & Rejuvenate,” which includes two nights’ lodging, breakfast each morning, and a $150 resort credit to use at the spa. The upcoming “Getaway with Your Girlfriends Weekend” from Nov. 7 to 9 includes spa services. Gift certificates are available.

For reservations, guests can email spa@mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121, ext. 468. Bookings may also be made online. The Spa is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with advance reservations required.