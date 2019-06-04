Know the 15 places where you can park to attend 75th D-Day commemoration

BEDFORD, Va. - With such a large crowd expected for the 75th anniversary commemoration at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, parking will not be available at the memorial for Thursday's ceremony.

On-site drop off is also not permidded on Thursday.

Shuttle services are available beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will run from the designated parking areas (see list below) to the Memorial. Guests who plan to use this service are encouraged to arrive early.

The designated lot for those who require handicap accessibility; is at Liberty Lake Park. If you're not able to park there, handicap accessible buses will be stopping at all locations.

Access to the memorial is not guaranteed for guests. Public safety officials may close the memorial prior to 9:30 a.m. if the site reaches capacity.

D-Day and World War II veterans are strongly encouraged to register with the Virginia WWII Commemoration Commission to guarantee preferred parking and seating. Veterans will receive their parking information in advance, after registering. Click here to register.

Groups of 20 or more traveling together will need to register and be assigned an arrival time window. Registration will ensure a smooth flow of traffic around the memorial circle. Click here to register.

At 9:15 a.m., the last shuttles will take people from parking areas to the memorial. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., shuttles will begin taking guests from the memorial back to the parking areas. At 5 p.m., shuttles will stop running and the parking lots at the memorial will reopen.

Below are the 15 locations where guests can park and take a shuttle to the memorial:

Word of Life Church

Walmart

Bedford Plaza

Lowe's

Berglund Pre-owned Lot

Venture Boulevard

Westgate Shopping Center

Vista Foods

Liberty Lake Park

Earhart Industrial

Harmony Development

Bedford Moose Lodge

U.S. Army Reserve Center

Liberty High School

Liberty Middle School -

