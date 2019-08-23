Falling in love at 10,000 feet; engaged Roanoke couple met while skydiving

ROANOKE, Va. -

Every good love story has its own unique beginnings. Jumping out of a plane going 125 mph sparked romance between two strangers. A Roanoke couple, Josh and Sierra Koons, has one of the wildest first meetings you'll ever hear, and it gives new meaning to falling in love.

Josh works as a skydiving instructor at Piedmont Skydiving in Salisbury, North Carolina. On a whim, Sierra decided to go skydiving there on Oct. 6, 2018. She was randomly paired with Josh as her skydiving instructor. They were two strangers, tied in tandem, jumping from a plane at more than 10,000 feet in the air. It's a moment that may seem terrifying to some, but for Josh and Sierra, it was a leap of faith.

"It was the most immaculate, amazing experience of my entire life. It was so fun. It was the most blissful experience! It was the breath of fresh air that I needed," Sierra said.

But little did they know when they took the jump, they were falling in love.

It was a thrill that couldn't be left at the drop zone. Sierra was the first person Josh had taken skydiving that had really caught his eye.

"She's beautiful," Josh said.

Josh later asked sierra for a date, but it would be far from their last.

"We found each other at the perfect time. He's just my perfect one. He's my best friend," Sierra said.

Months later, Josh got down on one knee and asked Sierra to be his wife.

"We call it destiny," Josh said. "It was meant to be."

"We always told each other there is just one person for everybody, and we believe we've found that one," Sierra said.



