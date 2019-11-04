Giles Sheriff's Office saves Halloween for more than a thousand kids

GILES - While many Halloween celebrations got rained out last week, one local sheriff's department made sure there were plenty of treats to be had.



It's what the Giles County Sheriff's office called "Operation Save Halloween"



At the last minute, they transformed their own Sheriff's Office in Pearisburg into a haunted house and opened it up for local trick-or-treaters to come by and get candy.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, the local Walmart and Dollar General along with Clarity Eye Care made donations of large bags of candy to give out to more than one thousand kids who came by dressed in their Halloween costumes.

It took a lot of work from county employees to help pull it all off in under 12 hours, but they made it happen and saved Halloween for a lot of trick or treaters.



