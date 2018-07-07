Henry County Sheriff's Office needs help finding robbery suspect

HENRY COUNTY - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man involved in a robbery Friday evening.

Officials say the robbery happened in the area of Old Chatham Rd. and Green Hill Dr., Martinsville. Deputies say a man flagged down a citizen, stating his vehicle was out of gas.

The victim gave the man a ride to the Daytona Mart at 1960 Old Chatham Rd. and purchased gas. When the victim and the man returned to the broke down vehicle and put the gas in it, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet, keys and cell phone. After robbing the victim of the items the man left the area in a blue Ford vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black man appearing to be in his late twenties. Deputies say he is between 5’0”-5’8” tall and was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. The suspect was driving a blue Ford SUV or van with a license plate containing the number 76 in it.

As a matter of personal safety, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to contact Law Enforcement or 9-1-1 anytime they encounter citizens in distress before trying to assist in the matter.



Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.







Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.