State police investigating Nelson County fire that left two dead in October

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Officials with Virginia State Police are investigating a Nelson County house fire that reportedly left two dead in October.

Around 7:45 a.m. October 23, Nelson County crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina.

When crews arrived, they say they found the bodies of the two homeowners -- 79-year-old Herbert Goolsby and 81-year-old Shirley Tinnell.

Authorities say their remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification.

Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature, and the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.