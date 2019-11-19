Crews respond to overnight fire in northwest Roanoke
No injuries reported
ROANOKE, Va. – A man and his cat are safe after they made it out of a house fire in northwest Roanoke early Tuesday morning.
Authorities say crews arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Marlian Ave. NW around 2:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they reportedly found heavy smoke coming from the home.
Authorities say the fire has been ruled accidental and resulted in $40,000 in damages.
