Crews respond to overnight fire in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man and his cat are safe after they made it out of a house fire in northwest Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say crews arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Marlian Ave. NW around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Authorities say the fire has been ruled accidental and resulted in $40,000 in damages.

