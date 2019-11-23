WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department is asking for help finding a man and woman it believes are responsible for stealing power tools from Rural King.

On Nov. 20, two people entered the Rural King on Main Street at two different times, going to the Milwaukee power tools section.

On each visit, they removed the tools from their boxes, hid them under their clothing or inside a purse and then left the store, according to police.

Authorities said the two were traveling in a white sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information about these two is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 276-223-3300 and leave a message for Officer Umberger.